Projection-Mapping Transform Historic LA Park For Live Event

This is a live event using projection mapping, but the techniques and technologies used could certainly apply to more permanent digital signage installations.

Projection Designer Hana Kim uses Panasonic laser projectors and projection mapping technology to create visuals for SWEET LAND, an outdoor opera set inside Los Angeles State Historic Park.

The production blended the real world with projectors fixed throughout the park. A scrim was used as a stage backdrop, but Kim also projected on a bridge, billboard and even mist.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.