Projection-Mapping Transform Historic LA Park For Live Event

This is a live event using projection mapping, but the techniques and technologies used could certainly apply to more permanent digital signage installations.

Projection Designer Hana Kim uses Panasonic laser projectors and projection mapping technology to create visuals for SWEET LAND, an outdoor opera set inside Los Angeles State Historic Park.

The production blended the real world with projectors fixed throughout the park. A scrim was used as a stage backdrop, but Kim also projected on a bridge, billboard and even mist.   

 

