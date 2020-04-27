Tech Firm Okta Adds Big, “Bold” LED Wall To SF Bay HQ Lobby

The building is located on the south end of the city’s financial district, halfway between the bay and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) and is across the street from the Salesforce Tower and Salesforce Park.

It is an SNA Displays “Bold” 4.0 mm pixel pitch screen, 12’2” high by 30’5” wide. The resolution is a screwball 990 pixels high by 2,320 pixels wide (LED resolution doesn’t really come in standards like LCDs).

Building management commissioned custom millwork for the wall, essentially building out the wall to frame the display and integrate with SNA Displays’ subframe.