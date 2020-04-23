Visionect Touts E-Paper Version Of Access Control Displays

This is a different spin on the idea of access control screens outside of businesses – a podium, wall or even window-mounted e-paper display that runs off batteries.

This is from Visionect, the Slovenian company that does e-paper displays and software for everything from meeting room signs to live bus stop notice and schedule signs.

In this case, a sensor of some kind is measuring in-store density, which is reflected on the screen. When an occupancy max is hit, the screen blocks access. There’s no guarantee people will see or heed the notice, but it’s a start.

The one challenge I see with these is that e-paper really shines in applications that have minimal content changes, as they only use power when something on the screen changes (versus LCDs, which are always on and refreshing screens).

With this example (below), the information is changing frequently, which I assume means what could be months of operation on a charged battery might instead be days.

On the other hand, the Visionect people are consistently great at minimalist design.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.