Reminder: 4 PM ET Webinar On Using Touch When A Contagion Is Loose

16:9 is working with the AV trade association AVIXA, and Munich-based consulting/publishing firm invidis on a virtual roundtable next week focused on the touchy issue (sorry for the pun, but … ) of asking consumers to use touch screens when they’ve spent weeks and months being warned to stay the heck away from anyone and anything.

The session is called: How Will Customer Engagement Technologies Work When Touching Screens Is Intimidating?

People in the digital signage, digital out of home and customer experience spaces are invited to join the first in what will be a series of Digital Signage Power Hours, next Tuesday, April 21, at 4 pm Eastern. Registration is free.

Invidis will present a timely industry update, and then we’ll be joined by a selection of industry executives for a frank, open discussion about an issue on the minds of many these days. You’ll have the opportunity to raise questions during and after the formal discussion.

Our first Power Hour will focus on concerns, tactics and solutions for interactivity in retail and public spaces. The COVID-19 pandemic has the whole world thinking about social distancing and being careful about what they touch. That presents a challenge for technology companies and end-users who have made touchscreens central to their customer experience.

Our Guests:

Tom Milner, Pristine Screen/Service and Support

Gary Mundrake, TSI Touch

Geoffrey Bessin, Intuiface

Brian McClimans, Peerless-AV

