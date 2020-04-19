Four Winds’ Engineer Making PPE Face Shields With His 3D Printer

This is Kyle Rupprecht, an Endpoint Automation Engineer at Denver’s Four Winds Interactive, who fired up his 3D printer to create face shields for local healthcare workers.

Rupprecht did the printing and assembly of the kits, the work made possible by many  donations from other FWI employees.

I don’t know what an Endpoint Automation Engineer does,  but thank you Kyle for doing this other engineering on your downtime!

