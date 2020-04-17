Telecine Lights Up Its Historic Building’s Windows To Thank Essential Workers

The folks at Montreal’s Telecine use their historic office building just east of downtown for a bunch of things – workspace, home (for owner James Fine) and party space, on the roof.

They also use the windows for projection, notably during the Christmas season.

Now the techs have fired up the projectors to send a message to caregivers and others working in the midst of the pandemic. While the impact in Canada has been dramatically lower than south of its border, it still has too many cases – and the worst hit has been Quebec, with 14,000+ cases to date.

Though the Telecine offices are very near Montreal’s Gay Village, the rainbow thing is a reference to a more generalized symbol of hope being used in Quebec (and maybe elsewhere, too).

Here’s the video:

