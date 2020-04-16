OOH Media Firm’s Creative Director Making, Donating Masks To Ease Hospital Shortage

Here’s another story of an industry person selflessly trying to make a difference in these nutty, scary times.

Jose Suriel is the Art Director of the OOH/DOOH media firm Pearl Media, but as a hobby, he sews.

“I’ve been sewing for about eight years now. I taught myself how to sew when I bought my first sewing machine back in 2012,” says Suriel. “I always had a love for fashion and creating, so I decided to give it a try.”

He’s done an assortment of fashion accessories – scarves, bow ties. tote bags, clutches and throw pillows. He’s also made his own costumes for Mardi Gras and Halloween. “I’ve sold a couple things here and there, especially my scarves and bow ties but it’s mostly a hobby.”

But COVID-19, which is particularly ravaging New York and New Jersey, where Pearl is based, has changed Suriel’s focus. “My best friend is a Nurse at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston and she was telling me how there are no masks and I was obviously hearing that all over the news, too. So, I decided why not?”

He had the fabric, but had to scour the web before finally finding elastic material for ear-bands on Amazon. They showed up recently and now Suriel is into production., with plans to donate what he makes to the hospital. “It’s going to take me a while since it’s just me, but I wanted to help out as much as I can.”

“Jose has always been a supporter of local businesses, restaurants and first responders,” says Daniel Odham, SVP for Production. “His kindness is without measure, whether he’s working for Pearl Media or working for the friends and family in his community.”

Adds Chief Operating Officer Jen Almeida: “I’ve worked with him for more years than I can count now, so it’s no surprise to me that he’s using his talents for good as those talents are rivaled only by his kindness. Plus, he has quite an eye for fashion. As you can see, his masks are as functional as they are fashionable!”

Thank you for your efforts, Jose!

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.