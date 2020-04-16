ICX Summit Shifts Dates From June To November; Stays In Columbus, OH

Pretty much the last event in the first half of the year that might attract a digital signage crowd has been forced to shift dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Networld Media Group, the producers of the Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Summit, has announced that the early June event has been postponed to Nov. 4-6. The event will be held in the same location: the Hilton Columbus at Easton in Columbus, OH.

“With travel restrictions and business closures due to COVID-19, more time is needed for the best interests of all involved: our attendees, speakers, sponsors, and staff,” says David Drain, SVP of events for Networld. “In addition, we will have time to ensure the best and most productive ICX Summit ever when we come out on the other side of COVID-19.”

Have never been, but told numerous times that it is quite good. The event goes heavy on end-user presentations and discussions, instead of vendors getting up and talking about their pots and pans.

