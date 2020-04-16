33 (And Counting) Free COVID-19 PSA Resources Available For Digital Signage And DOOH Networks

It has been a month and change since 16:9 started a list of free content resources that digital signage and digital out of home networks have made available to help share information and offer thanks as this pandemic has spread and worsened.

The original post is a long beast of a thing now, with links to all 33 of those resources. I had it stuck at the top of 16:9 for a week or so, but stopped that and it has since had, I dunno, maybe 100 posts follow.

So this post is a reminder that all these organizations have put material together, and if you run a network of screens, there is something in there you can use – from simple image slides to HTML5 templates to data widgets. I have been steadily reminding possible users via Twitter, but this gets the word out, as well, on Linkedin and this blog.

Hat Tip to all of the companies that have made the effort, and if you have material that is not listed here, please let me know, send me links and reference images, and I will add.

