InfoComm Pulling Together Virtual Event Timed To Cancelled June Show

The big pro AV trade show InfoComm is not going to happen in mid-June in Las Vegas, but the trade association behind it – AVIXA – is pulling together a virtual trade show that will focus on the education tracks that happen away from the exhibit halls.

Says AVIXA: We’re hard at work on a special virtual edition of the show — InfoComm 2020 Connected — and would love your input. Tell us what you’d like to see as part of an InfoComm virtual experience — whether it was originally scheduled for InfoComm in Las Vegas, or something totally new.

AVIXA is asking for feedback on the sorts of learning sessions its members would like to hear and see online.

Come June, to get the full InfoComm experience at home, you will need to:

1 – drink and eat too much the night before, and limit your sleep to three hours;

2 – listen to this for 2-3 minutes to simulate the incessant ding-ding-ding-ding of the casino floor as you get out of your hotel;

3 – set your oven at 425F and once it hits that, open the door and get a blast furnace heat sample, as you’d get walking outside in 115F June in Vegas.

We can't imagine a year without InfoComm. So, we are rapidly developing InfoComm 2020 Connected, a virtual event for discovering products, training, and networking with #avtweeps. Tell us what you would like included in the experience here: https://t.co/eKBKdc5SFP #InfoComm20 pic.twitter.com/qAcMpS5UuJ— InfoComm (@InfoComm) April 15, 2020

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.