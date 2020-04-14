SNA Displays Launches Free DIY Tool That Helps Visualize LED Projects At Ideation Stage

The direct view LED firm SNA Displays has launched a visualization tool that allows anyone from an integrator to architect to virtually design display projects in a variety of standard and custom environments.

The new online, interactive tool was, understandably, built for SNA Displays’ prospective clients and its partner network, but is also available for anyone to use. You’re going to see SNA products and specs, but someone just trying to get a sense of how things might look could play with this and, in theory, find another LED vendor.

“We’re in the visualization business,” says Rick Bortles, vice president of global sales for SNA Displays. “So we couldn’t be happier to unveil this online tool, which really lets owners, integrators, consultants, salespeople, end-users, and so many more to get an idea of how a display will look in a practical setting.”

The product is called Envision, and is intended as a simple product selection device, allowing users to choose from SNA Displays’ interior and exterior products.

Within each product line, users are able to select from LED modules of varying sizes and pixel pitches and scale their digital display(s) as needed in a three-dimensional model. Standard environments available include office lobbies, retail spaces, conference rooms, casinos, building facades, pole signs, blade signs, and a scalable hotel/office building.

Unlike other visualization tools, Envision provides a way for users to upload an environment to see how digital display technology will look in an actual project space. This do-it-yourself feature empowers designers, consultants, and end-users to create a basic visual mockup on the spot instead of waiting for in-house or third-party rendering resources to be made available.

In addition to being able to customize their environment, users can select from an array of preloaded content or even upload images or video for a more tailored configuration. Additionally, once users have built their custom rendering, they print a package with their mockup and all appropriate product specifications. Envision customers can also request a quote directly from the tool.

“As a top-tier LED display manufacturer and service provider, we are well acquainted with the value of a good visual,” adds Bortles. “We’ve put a lot of consideration into this tool, and we think it’s going to provide a great benefit to not only our customers but the entire industry.”

I have seen these sort of visualization tools before, but for LCD video walls. This is a variation on that, and my spidey senses tells me this is probably not unique. Not sure that matters. Tools that help buyers wrap their heads around what a six or seven figure technology investment might look like are valuable, and credit to SNA for just flat inviting people to use it, even if they already have a different LED vendor in mind. Well-planned projects benefit everyone.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.