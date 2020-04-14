Hypersign Broadens Workplace Comms Solution Via Huddleup Bundle

The digital signage industry has been seeing companies that do things like video conferencing and screen-sharing adding digital signage modules, like Zoom and Airtame, but here’s the opposite case – with a CMS software company adding workplace meeting capabilities.

South Carolina-based Hypersign has released a new extension product to its base visual communications platform, called Hypersign+. Called Huddleup, it’s a hardware/software bundle that packages up workplace meeting needs with signage capabilities.

Says the company in PR …

Huddleup has developed a large feature set centered around the meeting room:

Video Conferencing: On average over 8 minutes of a meeting are wasted setting up conference calls (Sapio Research, August 2017). Huddleup’s easy to use interface and seamless integrations mean that starting a conference call can be done in a matter of seconds, leading to huge time savings.

Software: Huddleup currently integrates with Zoom, Whereby (formerly appear.in), and WebEx Teams, but Hypersign is working on additional integrations with Skype, and more.

Hardware: As a part of their turn-key solution Hypersign partnered with Huddly, Yamaha, and Urben Tech. Through the use of AI, the Huddly IQ camera automatically frames all members of a meeting and can even detect who is talking so that audio is recorded with exceptional clarity. This combined with Yamaha’s enterprise soundbar provides a top tier video conference.

Interactive Whiteboarding: A digital whiteboard is built directly into the application, so you don’t need traditional whiteboards in the meeting area.

Live TV: Huddleup brings live TV to your meeting room display through IP streaming, allowing you to build a multiple channel lineup that you can access through touch screen.

Screen Mirroring and Local HDMI Input: Wireless screen mirroring that supports Windows, Apple, and Android operating systems, and local input support through standard HDMI connections, is built right into the software.

Digital Signage: Hypersign+ is directly integrated so that the display can become a source for corporate or employee communication in the meeting space. This feature is also the default screen so that your display never sits under-utilized.

Emergency Alerts: Since HuddleUp is an extension of the Hypersign+ platform, Hypersign’s emergency alert feature comes standard with all Huddleup displays.

Huddleup UC-Kit: While Huddleup requires no proprietary hardware pieces, Hypersign does offer a turn-key solution to make the software more accessible. In addition to the Huddly camera and Yamaha soundbar this solution features a sleek kiosk to house all components. This solution is further visualized by Huddleup specific Planar interactive displays, which have a medical grade thermoplastic polyurethane coating to provide an antimicrobial surface.

“Hypersign has always been a forward-looking company and we are especially excited about stretching out into the UC space,” says Neil Willis, Founder/CEO of Hypersign. “We see all forms of visual communications as an important part of a holistic communications strategy for a company and our mission is to uniquely meet the needs and vision of those innovative companies. Whether it is digital signage, way-finding, room scheduling, business intelligence and now meeting room collaboration with Huddleup, these modalities all have their methods to communicate information to employees, customers, or guests and we are excited to be leading that charge as their visual communications platform.”

It’s human nature that the less we have to bounce around between a variety of technologies to get things done, the happier we are going to be (as long as whatever is unified works well). Digital signage companies selling workplace communications solutions have been touting their data integration capabilities to work with other management systems. It makes sense, as well, to play happily with their meeting and collaboration tools.

We’ve already seen CMS software companies step into workplaces by marketing meeting room sign capabilities, which end up at times being a gateway drug that gets end-user companies into signage and asking for more. I could see other companies following Hypersign’s lead, and expect emails or comments saying,”Umm, we already do that.”

Can’t stay current on EVERYTHING! ;-]

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.