AV Effects Firm Switches Production From Fog And Snow “Juices” To Hand Sanitizer Fluids

If you go to InfoComm each year, looking at displays and related technology for digital signage work, you have likely wandered off course and into parts of the trade show hall that seemed a little foreign.

Like the audio people, and particularly the companies that do things like rigging, lighting and effects for live shows. One of those companies might have been Froggy’s Fog, which normally makes gallons and gallons of theatrical effects fluids for venues like cruise ships and theme parks.

Given that live events have ground to a halt, the Columbia, TN company has pivoted from AV industry work to addressing the wide shortage of hand sanitizers and cleaning chemicals.

“We realized that we had all the main ingredients for hand sanitizer in house and the ability to mass produce and distribute it to the masses,” says co-owner Markgraf. “Why not use our resources to help out? We have thousands of dollars of orders we are putting on hold to try and get necessary resources into the hands of those who need them.”



“In the span on 3 days, we created, registered the trademark, and came up with the formula for Froggy’s Simply Sanitizer,” says Markgraf. “It was a company-wide effort and we were glad to have the ability to make a positive impact in this uncertain time. It also gives us the opportunity to keep our doors open and our employees taken care of.”



Says the company in PR:

Since the emergence of COVID-19, Froggy’s has also been working around the clock to fulfil orders for chemicals that are common ingredients in hand sanitizers, like USP Propylene Glycol, USP Vegetable Glycerin, and TEG (Triethylene Glycol).

With the slowing of Amazon fulfillment, a main distributor of Froggy’s, the small staff has been tasked with fulfilling orders that went from a few hundred a day to a few thousand.



“It’s been really hard on everyone,” says co-owner Adam Pogue, “but in the long run we know we can help make a difference, even if it is a small one in our community. We are also ensuring that the inventory will be spread out by limiting the numbers sold to prevent price gouging and profiteering”



“The focus is to get it in the hands of people that need it in our immediate communities,” adds Markgraf. “We have relationships and work very closely with first responders, so we wanted to make sure they have enough to protect themselves. But everyone is welcome to order what they need.”

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.