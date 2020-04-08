22 Miles Offers Free Mobile Wayfinding App For Pandemic-Struck Healthcare Industry

The wayfinding-centric digital signage CMS firm 22Miles has announced a set of offers aimed at helping organizations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is making a mobile wayfinding app available free of charge to all hospitals, clinics and testing centers:
- The App is accessible in a simple web URL that anyone can easily access;
- Each of your organization sites would get a dedicated link as below: http://h5preview.22miles.com/v4/bin/C6E9D8AD561B7EC3/
- 22Miles can customize the link to your domain name;
- We recommend adding a link to this tool on your website, which is the only thing your IT will need to do;
- We, 22Miles and volunteers, will work on all content, setup and hosting;
- If you prefer to edit your own content, you have the option of using the 22Miles tools to manage content;
- All software, tools, hosting and labor are FREE for combating COVID-19.
Separately, 22 Miles is offering up a desktop notification tool free of charge, through July, to any industry organization that has 100 or more employees working from home.
It also has established what it calls a 3+3+3 program for existing clients in the hospitality, education, and especially healthcare industries.
- We will offer three free months of extended support and hosting;
- We will also defer any invoices due during this time period for an additional three months;
- We are extending these terms to the three industries mentioned above.
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.