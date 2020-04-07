Signagelive Launches Free Broadcast Player Companies Can Use To Reach Work From Home Staffers

UK-based Signagelive has announced a free – for now – service that enables companies to broadcast messages to opted-in staff members who are working from home during the pandemic.

The Signagelive Broadcast Player allows for full-screen playlists or multi-zone layouts to be created and published to a weblink. The weblink can then be shared with a team for them to view on their devices. Any updates to the content will automatically be updated and displayed to the viewers who have had that weblink shared with them.



To help get started, we have added COVID-19 content feeds from our partner Seenspire, which update automatically as new information and updates from the WHO and offer official sources are made available.

CEO Jason Cremins says his company did a review of development plans “to determine if there was anything we could do to provide a solution that would assist our partners and customers to communicate key messages to their teams in this time of crisis.”



“After internal discussions, we agreed to develop a new Signagelive Player that would enable organisations to create and curate digital messages and broadcast them to the laptops, tablets and mobile phones of their colleagues keeping everyone informed.”



The player is now available for free to anyone, anywhere, to use until the end of June 2020. The dedicated web page includes a video explaining how the solution works and a form for those that wish to request a free licence.





It’s interesting. I have seen material from a variety of companies offering up solutions to the challenge of communicating with a newly, widely dispersed workforce. Employers will know emails from HR have low open and read percentage, and intranets have feeble page views … so they need something. Digital signage did that when offices were populated, but on-premises screens are not much help in a work from home world.

The challenge with this sort of thing is similar, as you have to get people to use it. However, at a time when MANY companies are seeing sales and revenues greatly diminished, there’s a decent chance staffers are hyper-interested in what’s going on, as many will not feel terribly secure about their longer-term employment status.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.