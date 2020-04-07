Planar Donates 1,000s Of Masks To Local Portland Hospitals

The display company Planar has donated 1,000s of personal protective equipment (PPE) masks to hospitals around Portland, Oregon.

The company’s main offices and facility are out in the west suburbs. I’ve no idea if Planar got them locally, or had them on hand because they do electronics manufacturing and assembly in Beaverton, or if the masks came over from China.

The specialty display company’s parent company, through acquisition, is the Chinese LED giant Leyard.

Whatever the case – well done!

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.