Mimo Debuts Its First Outdoor-Ready Touch Display

There are many options out there for large daylight-ready displays in totems and kiosks, but I’ve not seen much outside of the stuff sold on Alibaba that comes in much smaller sizes and would be supported on the east side of the Pacific Ocean.

Product features/benefits and highlights:

Works at an extended temperature range of -20 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal year round.

P65 rated, allowing for harsh use in nearly every condition and protecting from elements such as sand, dust, insects, and more.

1500 nits of light to offer crisp, clear, and beautifully vibrant visuals in sunlight or ambient lighting.

Adaptable light sensor adjusts displays brightness to accommodate cloudy days and at night to optimize power consumption and ensure an ideal viewing experience.

Endless options for uses ranging from poolside cafes, to museums, gas stations, quick service restaurant order, outdoor kiosks, amusement parks and more.

We’re excited to introduce our first-ever outdoor display, perfect for the brighter days ahed. At 21.5″ and available w/ or w/o Android player, this display works at at almost any temperature and in any lighting. Check out this video to learn more: https://t.co/wmbqXFu2Hf pic.twitter.com/c9DDb9DhZ1 — Mimo Monitors (@MimoDisplay) April 6, 2020

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.