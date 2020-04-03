Mark Lawson Of Cineplex Passes Away

Wanted to let my Canadian digital signage and digital OOH friends know that we lost a good one yesterday, to cancer.

Mark Lawson was a longtime business development guy, with the OOH media company Pattison and then with Cineplex. I’ve known him for probably 15 years, and we had some legendary, next-day fuzzy outings while traveling through those years.

He developed esophageal cancer a couple of years back, and fought it hard, and with amazingly bright spirits. I was lucky enough to get back in to Toronto about a month ago for a couple of meetings, but really to see him. We had a great three hours talking over pints, we hugged, and he headed home, tuckered out.

I was hoping it was not the last time I’d see him, but …

He was in his early 50s and left two grown kids, one who was living with his Dad.

Cineplex, by the way, was amazing in terms of support Mark for the two-plus years that he fought this. If you knew Mark, I am told there will be a celebration of life, at some point likely many weeks from now, when this virus (hopefully) is eradicated or at least contained.

Mark about a year ago …

