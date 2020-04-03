Legrand AV Converts Indiana Production Line To Make 1,000 Masks Daily

Legrand AV‘s manufacturing facility in Warsau, Indiana, in normal times, makes projection screens used in schools and event venues for video presentations. It’s one of two places in the company that has the capability to do sewing.

A production line has been converted to make face masks for several local health systems who are dealing with the pandemic.

Says Legrand AV’s North American CEO John Selldorff on Linkedin: “We are targeting to make at least 1,000 per day until we produce the 40,000 that are needed locally. Wish we could do more!”

“A big thanks goes out to all involved as well as all the Legrand associates that are helping their local communities through their voluntary efforts in support of this most difficult crisis. STAY Safe by practicing minimum Social Distancing!!!”

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.