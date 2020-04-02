Rise Vision Develops Free Chrome Browser Extension For Coronavirus Safety Tips

As well know, digital signage isn’t all that relevant right now when many to most of the “places” were screens are fixed are empty, and most everyone is at home.

That will change, with time. But for now, companies like Rise Vision are thinking about ways that signage-like communications can still happen for people whose only screens are their home PCs and laptops, or TV.

The company’s developers have come up with a coronavirus awareness extension for the Chrome browser that spawns a pop-up tip everytime a user opens a new tab.

Says the company:

By now we all know the best practices to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but forming new habits and adjusting to a new norm can be challenging. Help encourage good hand hygiene, social distancing, and more by using the coronavirus awareness extension. Every time you open a new tab, you’ll be reminded to wash your hands, avoid touching your face, plus other helpful tips.

Use the coronavirus awareness extension to keep your loved ones safe, to maintain healthy business operations, and to keep hygiene top of mind for students. Lots of computers on your school or business’s network? Install the coronavirus awareness extension on all of them to reduce the risk of people getting sick and putting others at risk.

Very clever.

