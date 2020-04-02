Federal Heath Converts Manufacturing Capacity To Make Protective Shields

Here’s another example of a company within the signage ecosystem pivoting to help out through this pandemic:

The Texas-based printing firm Federal Heath, which has a digital signage business unit, has converted some manufacturing capacity to build protective equipment for the medical industry.

“We understand the sacrifices and heroic efforts our doctors, nurses, medical staff and first responders are making in order to keep us safe,” says President and CEO Sid Rasnick. “We have teamed up with a health partner to manufacture and supply protective face shields in record time to the medical industry.”

The company goal is to die-cut, assemble and ship 10,000 or more clear PETG masks per week for the next five weeks. Federal Heath will supply the manufacturing labor, the material by a vendor, and another partner will deliver units to places where they are needed most.

“Like most businesses and manufacturing facilities affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, Federal Heath understands the hardships our employees, valued customers and millions of people across the country are facing,” Rasnick says. “To that end, we at Federal Heath want to do our part to support the brave men and women on the frontline of this battle. We are proud of our employees who have volunteered for this project. We understand that we are all in this together and we will do whatever we can to help.”

Well done folks!

Keep the stories coming …

