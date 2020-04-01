STRATACACHE CEO Chris Riegel On The Digital Signage Industry’s State And Prospects In Pandemic Times

These are some of the oddest, craziest, scariest moments many of us have ever experienced.

If you’re sick, you’ll hopefully recover quickly.

But the global economy is now very much under the weather, so to speak, and it is not at all clear when it will get better. Businesses are shuttered and many won’t open again, or if they do, they’ll probably come back in a different way.

The digital signage and digital out of home sectors are hit just like everything else, and this virus is going to take out companies the way it is indiscriminately taking out 100s and 1,000s of people.

I wanted to spend some of the next few episodes talking to smart industry people about what they’re hearing and seeing, as well as what they’re doing.

First up is Chris Riegel, who runs what is now the STRATACACHE Group of Companies. We’ve spoken in the past, but I wanted to speak with Chris because he’s very smart, well-travelled and connected, and always has an ear to the ground.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.