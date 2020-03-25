Digital Signage Expo Now Set For Mid-September Back In Vegas

Exponation, the company behind Digital Signage Expo, has announced the show (which was to be next week in Vegas) is now set for Sept. 15-18 in that city.

It will be in the south hall of the LVCC. That hall has been the site of the show 2 or 3 times.

According to Chris Gibbs, President/COO of Exponation, LLC, current exhibitor locations will be maintained on the new floor plan. And, it will not be necessary for anyone to re-register. Registration information will be retained “as is” for exhibit hall passes and conference selections.

Registration will re-open soon for any of the DSE 2020 educational conference sessions, which are eligible for Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, check for updates at www.dse2020.com.

Who knows what the pandemic situation will be by then, but it certainly has a better shot of proceeding than some upcoming trade shows in the second quarter of 2020, given the current trajectory of infections in the US.

Hopefully, things will be MUCH calmer by then.

