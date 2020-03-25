AOPEN’s Advice On Cleaning Public Displays In Midst Of Pandemic

The EU wing of Taiwan’s AOPEN has pushed out some useful advice via an email blast on how to best deal with cleaning displays in the midst of a pandemic.

The guide relates to the touch panel of the company’s Smart Kiosk, but the advice could be more broadly applied.

AOPEN recommends using a dry, clean cloth to wipe off dust regularly and to use alcohol for cleaning when necessary. It is also recommended that the cleaning agent is non-corrosive and that the concentration of mixed alcohol does not exceed 78%.

Follow the below methods:

Avoid using any chemical agents to clean the touchscreen

Do not spray cleaning agents directly onto the touchscreen, the liquids may seep into the screen or contaminate the front bezel

Spray the cleaner on the cloth and then wipe the touchscreen with the cloth.

After cleaning, check to make sure no remaining cleaner is seeping through the edges of touchscreen

Use gentle wiping motions. Do not wipe or press the touchscreen with excessive force

Do not use sharp tools to clean the surface of the touchscreen

Do not use air guns, water jets, or steam, to clean the surface of touchscreens as they may damage touchscreen functionality

If condiments, food, or drinks are spilt on the surface of the touchscreen, please remove them immediately

If the touchscreen has nameplates on the surface, please refer to the manufacturer for cleaning instructions

Make sure moisture does not seep through the cable connection area from the edges during cleaning

When water is present on the surface of the PCI touchscreen, wipe it dry first. Then the touchscreen will function properly

