Direct View LED Display Market Grew 34.7% In 2019

Here’s some good news to take on-board during this dark business period, and a reminder that business will come back soon enough.

Revenue in the worldwide LED video display market went up by 34.7 percent in 2019, driven by surging demand for fine pixel pitch (FPP) products.

Global LED video display market revenue totaled $5.7 billion in 2019, up from $4.2 billion in 2018, says market research firm Omdia in its LED Video Displays Intelligence Service. Quarterly revenue peaked in the fourth quarter of 2019, at $1.8 billion, up 15.9 percent from $1.6 billion in the third quarter.

FPP products are opening new opportunities for LED video displays, providing a level of image quality that previously could only be supported by LCD or OLED displays. FPP LED video displays potentially could replace existing flat-panel display technologies in a range of applications, including retail, public space and corporate, to name a few.



“An increasing number of traditional LCD companies jumped on the FPP LED video bandwagon in 2019, intensifying the level of competition in the market,” says Julie-Anne Badier, senior analyst, digital signage and professional displays at Omdia. “The competitive battle will only escalate in 2020 as FPP continues to get finer and LED video display technology spreads to more application areas.”

Omdia research suggests China’s Unilumin led global LED video display revenue market, with a 16.9 percent share, while Absen topped overseas revenue.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.