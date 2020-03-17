LCD Manufacturing Getting Back To Normal In China; But Demand May Not Be There

Here is some mildly encouraging news – while North America and Europe are turning into big quarantine zones, China is coming out of that phase and technology manufacturing is getting back to normal.

Taiwan-based Digitimes reports:

Capacity utilization rates at most LCD fabs in China, excluding those in Hubei province – the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak – are recovering and are estimated to reach roughly 80% by the end of March, according to a Korea-based The Elec report.

The capacity resumption at the LTPS lines of Tianma Microelectronics is expected to reach 95% by the end of March, said the report.

While the capacity utilization at BOE Technology’s a-Si lines is likely to reach 80% by the end of March, the company may see its LTPS and OLED lines, which roll out panels mostly for Huawei, still operate at 60% by then, as Huawei has deferred its panel orders for its forthcoming P40 and also reduced flexible OLED panel orders for its mid-tier Nova lineup, the report added.

The LTPS line of China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) in Wuhan is expected to run at 40% of its capacity by end-March.

On the flip side of this, the virus outbreak has rapidly sent the global economy into a downward spiral and, probably if not already, a recession. So we might be heading into a situation where supply is returning, but there might be limited demand.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.