NanoLumens Names Former Barco Exec Ney Corsino As New CEO

Atlanta-based direct view LED manufacturer NanoLumens has named longtime Barco exec Ney Corsino as its new CEO.

The announcement has just come out, but Corsino has been getting settled into the gig since January.

Says a press release:

Corsino is an ambitious and committed technology executive with a particularly strong background in the areas of sales, marketing and product management. Throughout his career working with technology companies, Mr. Corsino has served in a wide range of leadership positions.

An advocate for driving results through collaborative innovation, Mr. Corsino plans to lift NanoLumens to new heights in 2020 by strengthening the company’s history of technical and commercial leadership to deliver unique solutions for its customers.



Elements of Mr. Corsino’s vision have already materialized, as recent weeks have seen NanoLumens announce numerous developments to their products and operations. With their signature ability to create custom display features well established, the company announced a dramatic overhaul of their Engage Series line to deliver a high-performance, cost-competitive solution to the more mainstream display market.

NanoLumens also debuted a new version of their display management software, AWARE 2.0, which was developed to leverage the power of the Brightsign platform.

Coming months will see further developments to NanoLumens other product lines, including the recognizable Nixel Series line and their outdoor Performance Series line.

And to bolster their reputation as a thought leader in the display space, the company launched an educational content series called Bright Thinking, which the company believes will give audiences a reliable source for continued learning.

With these developments, Mr. Corsino drives NanoLumens forward as the premier provider for “weird and wow” installations while also establishing the company as a resource for more traditional solutions as well.

Corsino’s prior gig was SVP – Americas, President and CEO of Barco Inc. Before that he ran the lighting business for Philips.

He fills a chair that’s been vacant for about a year. Company founder and CEO Rick Cope left the post in Jan. 2019. I have been told this and that about why, but had nothing official about what’s behind leaving a company he started in 2006.

The direct view LED display business is crowded and hyper-competitive, but Corsino has the benefit of coming into a company that has products with some genuinely different, and patented, features – like being lightweight, skinny and flexible.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.