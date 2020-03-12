Digital Signage Expo has postponed the 2020 version of the show to September, still in Las Vegas.
Dates and venue, I am told, are still to be locked down.
“This was not an easy decision to make, but the escalation of travel bans and Coronavirus cases dictates this action,” Chris Gibbs, the President and COO of show organizer Exponation told me this morning. “We are working with the Las Vegas Convention Center to secure new dates for DSE 2020 and will be making that announcement in the near future.”
This was inevitable. With shows cancelling or postponing all around it, Exponation would have been dealing with no end of public pressure to not hold a large gathering when “social distancing” is being encouraged or mandated.
The trade show was also seeing widespread defections that were likely only going to accelerate for all the reasons covered 24/7 in mainstream and trade media. Had the show stubbornly gone ahead as planned, it likely would have been a ghost of its normal self in terms of both exhibitors and attendees.
Like many or most, I could see this coming and had already put plans in place to shift the traditional 16:9 Mixer. More on that later.
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.
3 thoughts on “DSE 2020 Postponed To Fall”
Thanks Dave for the update! I’ve been checking the DSE website but there’s been no update since 3/5. Hope to see you in the fall!
Dave, FYI after the prior comment I just received the following reply to my inquiry from 2 days ago.
“Subject: RE: Update on DSE show given Coronavirus situation?
Thank you for contacting Digital Signage Expo 2020 Customer Service, we appreciate the opportunity to improve your event experience.
At this time we have not been provided any updates.
Any new information will be available via the website, https://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/.
Stephanie F.
Stephanie F.

Customer Service Representative
DSE site has now been updated, I see, but it may be a while before new dates and possibly a different venue locked down.