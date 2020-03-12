A V-Shaped LED Door Sign Meant For Streetfronts

The miniaturization of components is allowing LED to steadily be used in interesting new ways – from the base material like transparent films and super-thin foils to things like shape.

This is a V-shaped LED display intended to be used as a hybrid architectural and branding device, that would be fixed above the entry to a shop or office on a high street.

It is from a Belgian company called Qlite and is the sort of thing you could imagine on central city streets in Europe.

The pixel pitch is 4.3mm, which would be so-so for showing any text but fine for logos or images intended to be seen from a distance. There is a version with ambient lighting on the front, and a two-sided flat version.

