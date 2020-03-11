March Madness

Screenfeed Again Providing Visual Aids For March Madness

March Madness is back – the annual US college basketball tournament that starts at 64+ teams, and eliminates all the way down to a Final Four and championship game and winner.

Subscription content provider Screenfeed packaged up an automated service that allows hoop fans to follow the tournament and the bracketed elimination set-up.

The service includes previews, in-game scores, bracket overviews and on and on. All the info is here: https://www.screenfeed.com/content/sports-central

 

