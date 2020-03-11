Int’l Sign Association Pushes Sign Expo Back From April To Late August, Citing COVID-19

The International Sign Association has rescheduled its annual ISA Sign Expo – which is heavily about print but has tried in recent years to also encompass digital – has postposed the show to late August from early April.

As with other trade shows and conferences, the big drivers are health safety concerns and logistical issues – like travel – surrounding the COVID-19 situation.

ISA Sign Expo 2020 will now occur Sunday, August 23 – Tuesday, August 25, with pre-conference sessions on Saturday, August 22. The show is still at the Orange County Convention Center.

Orlando in late August must be quite something, in terms of heat and humidity.

Here is the announcement from today: https://www.signexpo.org/expo2020

