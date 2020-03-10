Finalists Announced For DSF’s 2020 Apex Awards At DSE

Digital Signage Expo and the Digital Signage Federation have announced the 37 finalists for the 16th annual APEX Awards, which celebrate projects and creative done in the sector, globally, in the past year.

The finalists were chosen by an independent panel of 11 industry experts and journalists from a pool of 115 entrants, from 19 countries, vying in 12 major digital signage categories.

The Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be presented at a mixer and ceremony April 1st, during the show … assuming it remains a go.

The 2020 APEX Award Finalists are:

Corporate Environment

• Delta Airlines, Biometric Hoteling Solution nominated by Four Winds Interactive

• Forcepoint nominated by Design Communications Ltd.

• Legacy Union Bank of America Tower Lobby nominated by NanoLumens and Second Story

Digital Out-of-Home

• Friends 25th Anniversary Global Kick-off nominated by BARTKRESA studio

• MediaCom Agency nominated by Moving Walls

• The Genesis Experience at Toronto Pearson Airport nominated by BIG Digital ThinkingBox Genesis Motors Canada GTAA

Educational Environments

• Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science & Engineering nominated by Belle & Wissell Co.

• Deep Dive into the Brain South Florida Science Center and Aquarium nominated by Ideum

• The Media Majlis nominated by MOSECO QATAR

Entertainment & Recreation

• Camelview DUMBO Digital Takeover nominated by Harkins Theatres

• Penguin Chill at the ABQ BioPark nominated by Ideum

• Statue of Liberty Museum nominated by ESI Design

Experiential Design & Planning

• DATALAND:LINQ Hotel + Experience nominated by McCann Systems

• The Arctic Refuge Experience. Step In. Step Up. nominated by Future Colossal and Do Something Strategic

• The Wheel of Intention – The Rubin Museum of Art nominated by Potion

Healthcare Environments

• Sunnybrook Foundation Tap-to-Donate Kiosk nominated by Envision

• The Wall of Heroes/Orlando Regional Medical Health Center nominated by Intermedia Touch

• The Wilderverse Connecticut Children’s Medical Center nominated by Dimensional Innovations

Hospitality

• Hurtigruten MS Roald Amundsen nominated by ProntoTV – part of Zeta Display

• Palms Ivory Tower Mesh nominated by Yaham USA Red Rock Resorts

• Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino nominated by Design Communications Ltd.

Public Spaces

• Boston Media Band at 110 High Street nominated by ESI Design

• Symulakra nominated by Screen Network, panGenerator

• X Madrid – Digital Urban Project nominated by NECSUM

Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice

• KAOS Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort nominated by NanoLumens

• The Living Retail Lab: Digital Menu Boards Inside Citizens Supply nominated by HighStreet Collective

• Toronto Union Food Court – QSR Digital Expressions nominated by Jumping Brand & Design Inc.

Retail Environments

• Riachuelo nominated by Userful Corporation

• The Future of Retail, Led by The Fitting Room nominated by Elo

• Villiers hypermarket nominated by Pixel Inspiration – Carrefour Voyages

Transportation

• “Fulton Flow” in Fulton Center nominated by MTA Arts & Design

• Istanbul Airport Duty Free Digital Signage Project/Unifree nominated by Sistem 9

• LAX Time Tower nominated by RealMotion

Venues

• Tottenham Hotspur Football & Athletic Co. Ltd. nominated by Daktronics

• Wells Fargo Center nominated by ANC

• Yapi Kredi 75th Anniversary nominated by Dreambox Visual Communications

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.