DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Legrand AV Offers Expert Partnerships On All Things Digital Signage

DSE Booth Previews: Legrand |AV, Booth # 1907



Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Legrand | AV is your expert partner for all things Digital Signage, and our foundational brands including Chief, Da-Lite and C2G are just the beginning. Our Digital Signage team of experts can assist in navigating the scope of any project from content to infrastructure.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Legrand | AV is Digital Signage, with our team of experts, breadth or assortment and industry relationships.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

End user, integrator and distributor

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

10+ years

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

What’s new in digital signage and unique applications

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Sharing the Legrand | AV story with booth attendees.

