Cannabis Dispensaries Using Digital Signage Network To Explain And Sell

At a lunch with some industry folks earlier this week, we were talking about emerging vertical markets, and I said cannabis retailing was among the most opportune, because it is still early days … and because the product and dynamics beg for screens that promote and explain things.

While there are lots of customers who know the product as well as NEC’s Rich Ventura knows his whiskies, many people walking into dispensaries are seriously or completely unfamiliar with the products and what to buy.

Screens promote, menus list and touch applications explain and advise.

This is a look inside Lightshade, a Colorado-based premier dispensary that has eight sites outfitted with screens run by Ping HD‘s CMS on BrightSign boxes, and that deliver rich educational content to using material developed by the cannabis-focused creative shop Onward Content.

“In-store screens are an important element of Lightshade’s ongoing effort to provide the best educational and learning opportunities for customers and patients in the retail environment,” says Lisa Farrimond-Gee, Lightshade’s director of marketing and corporate social responsibility. “Working with trusted partners such as BrightSign, Ping HD, and Onward Content provides us with a perfect turnkey solution for content management and digital delivery.”

“Education is critical to ensuring a positive experience with cannabis. Being able to reach the consumer directly in the dispensary with dynamic content through digital signage is key to achieving that,” says Julie Batkiewicz, Onward Content’s executive producer. “We produced an extensive library of informative and custom content for Lightshade that enables them to not only educate, but also promote the brand and products.

Says the PR:

Each Lightshade dispensary has screens seamlessly integrated into the store’s décor – some are located in the lobby, while others are located in the bud bay. Ping HD’s EngagePHD content management software (CMS) is used to manage content across the entire network, pushing content to 22 BrightSign LS Series 4 media players distributed across all eight of Lightshade’s retail locations.

“We frequently push new content to each location, which requires that we use hardware that’s reliable and works every time – that’s what drew us to BrightSign,” said Dave Petricig, Ping HD’s director of channel sales. “With BrightSign, we’re assured that each video asset displays as intended, every time.”

