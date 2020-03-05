DSE 2020 Booth Preview: RMG Networks Showing How Korbyt Boosts Workplace Engagement

DSE Booth Previews: RMG Networks, Booth # CX8

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Stop by our booth at the start of your day – we’re just to the left of the entrance in the Content and Experience (CX) Showcase. Our digital signage platform, Korbyt, brings clients and their employees amazing advances (benefits) using AI, content automation and machine learning that better engage, more quickly message, and more accurately reflect employers’ and companies’ mission and goals.

Attendees will be able to demo Korbyt, learn how Korbyt is being used to increase employee engagement and experiences with our top clients, and chat face-to-face with our product experts. Plus, take home your own Korbie souvenir!



What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

The way we communicate is changing, and the traditional workplace is challenged with capturing attention and engaging employees. To elevate engagement, modern workplaces must deliver relevant, real-time content and content targeted to their variety of audiences. Because this can be an overwhelming task requiring lots of content and constant updating to keep fresh, Korbyt was designed with communicators in mind, making it easier to create, manage and deliver impactful content, leveraging AI to help optimize automated content delivery.

Korbyt is a unique platform for several reasons, including the ability to reach employees beyond digital signage with our Korbyt Engage solution. This allows for bi-directional, omni-channel employee engagement that connects digital signage content with mobile, desktop, twitter, slack, email, Adobe Experience Manager, SharePoint and more.

Korbyt is also the most powerful mission-critical real-time data engine, allowing for rich data integration from over 200 real-time sources to be included with your rich content. And Korbyt easily aggregates and displays real-time content from diverse sources such as Salesforce, PowerBI, Contact Centers, modern REST-ful interfaces so that clients can leverage the data they already have and share in visually impactful dashboards.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Content is applicable to a wide range of attendees, but particularly communicators, content managers, and digital signage and digital workplace technology decision makers looking for solutions to make communication more impactful.

Also, anyone looking for signage platform that can power real-time data integration from a variety of data sources.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’re excited to be back on the exhibit floor this year. Last year we showcased RMG content powered by Korbyt in DSE partner booths like Peerless AV and iBase. We see the show growing to include a bigger focus on digital content and use of digital signage for corporate communications, and we’re excited to showcase Korbyt this year in the content and experience showcase.



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

The exhibit floor is always an amazing place to see what our partners have been up to and what the newest trends are in the industry. We’ll definitely be looking at what’s new with workplace applications and will be splitting time between the DSE exhibit floor and Advanced Learning Institute’s Digital Workplace Summit, co-located with DSE this year.



What’s your favorite part of the week?

This year, we’re looking forward to hearing one of our valued clients, Tom Brandt with Northwestern Mutual, speak (Session S50 Thursday afternoon) about engaging and unifying colleagues with strategic and real-time digital content. We love any time we can hear directly from clients about how digital signage solutions improve their lives!

Showing at DSE 2020? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.