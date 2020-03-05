A Different Take On The LED Waterfall Visual Trick, For Stand At UK Trade Show

The falling water thing on LED video walls has been done, a lot, but here’s a take on that visual that’s a bit different, and nicely integrated with a brand and strategy.

It was the main feature of a stand for a bathroom fixtures (I think) company at a trade show earlier this week in Birmingham, in the UK.

The digital water pours down, but settles and then does some billboard-like key statements.

The content was put together by London-based DB Pixelhouse, an AV/IT company largely focused on the events business.

