SiliconCore’s Jim Wickenhiser Tries To Clear Some Fog Around LED Terminology And Tech

Trying to develop and maintain an understanding of the direct view LED industry is a challenge even for industry veterans.

There’s a lot of different tech, a lot of jargon, and a lot of liberal interpretations of what something really is. One company’s miniLED may be the next company’s microLED.

One of the most well-established manufacturers in LED displays is Silicon Valley-based SiliconCore, which is known for very high quality, fine pixel pitch displays.

Jim Wickenhiser, the company’s Senior VP of Strategic Initiatives, kindly agreed to walk me through the different types of LED out there, as well as go into some detail about what makes his company’s displays different.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.