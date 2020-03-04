DSE 2020 Booth Preview: ABCOMDSS Showing Interactive Innovations Made In Europe

DSE BOOTH PREVIEW: ABCOMDSS, Booth # 2027



Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

We have the most innovative, exclusive technologies, from interactive merchandising showcases designed and produced in Germany, to extra large, modern kiosks, designed in Sweden.



What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

NOT JUST MORE OF THE SAME! We specialize in high quality, different and special exclusive technologies and solutions!



What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Clients looking to purchase unique and special technologies and solutions, to make their own products and merchandise stand out above the competition or tell a special story or communicate information and educate their markets.



How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

5



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Possible competing product or new product ideas to produce and/or sell.



What’s your favorite part of the week?

when the booth is most busy with serious buyers.

Showing at DSE 2020? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.