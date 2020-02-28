Intersection Announces DOOH Network Across NYC’s Growing Hudson Yards Development

The OOH media company Intersection has announced – guessing it was OK’d to finally announce – that it has the contract to run a digital OOH ad network throughout the impressive, 28-acre mixed use Hudson Yards development on the west side of midtown Manhattan.

The press announcement sent to me doesn’t provide any detail on how many and what screens are all through the high-end retail-commercial-recreational development, but my walk through there last fall suggested there are many.

Anyway, what the PR does say is that within the first three months of Hudson Yards’ opening a year ago, the digital signage network had exceeded launch expectations with more than one million interactions. Those included people searching for culinary destinations, and what to see and do at Hudson Yards. It’s big and new to most people walking in, so that would make sense.

Through its partnership with Hudson Yards, Intersection created a dynamic digital signage network across Hudson Yards’ commercial, residential, and public green spaces. From interactive kiosks with very high engagement to ultra-large format displays throughout the property, advertisers have a brand new way to reach highly-engaged audiences.

Outdoor locations were specifically selected for high-traffic areas that best serve the needs of visitors. Intersection’s network includes the only media on the popular High Line, which connects to Hudson Yards, and at the entrance to Vessel and The Shed.

I’d greatly prefer they left the High Line alone, as I suspect would many New Yorkers. It’s a leafy, art-filled elevated pathway that spans many blocks on the west side, and an oasis of calm from New York’s street-level bustle and mayhem. It really doesn’t need ad panels.

If you are a digital signage/DOOH nerd, Hudson Yards is a worthwhile stop for seeing what’s been done by Intersection and by a variety of retailers, hotels and businesses.

