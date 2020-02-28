Futuresource Releases Free Market Analyst Review Of What You Missed At ISE 2020

Every year, the UK-based consulting and research firm Futuresource Consulting sends a team of market analysts to walk the many halls of the RAI in Amsterdam to view and review what’s on show at ISE.

Their findings are pulled together in a quite thorough free report that’s available as a PDF download.

The 80+ slide deck takes a macro view, drills down into technologies, and then goes stand by stand for the big to medium-sized firms.

If you did not get to the show, this is a useful way to get a sense of what was new and noteworthy. It covers a broad range of tech, so there are many slides on things like unified communications that may not be relevant. But many others are directly relevant to anyone doing digital signage work.

To download a copy, go to https://futuresource-consulting.com/latest-market-insights-download-contents/?requestReport=Futuresource%20ISE%202020%20Show%20Review

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.