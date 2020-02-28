DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Broadsign Optimizing How DOOH Gets Done

DSE Booth Preview: Broadsign, Booth # 2807

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Attendees will be able to demo new products and chat face-to-face with our product experts. It’s also a great way to see what we’ve been up to for the past year and have any questions answered right on the spot! We’re excited to show off how our solutions for static, digital and programmatic out-of-home have been developing to help all sorts of OOH businesses optimize the way they get things done. We also put a lot of thought into our booth, and it’s pretty snazzy!



What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

If you want to sell smarter, optimize your OOH business, and access new revenue through programmatic, we’re the people to talk to. The biggest players in the industry already work with us to run their networks, and our solutions can help other players unlock better operational efficiency and the full value of their assets, all at once. We help businesses create great digital signage networks – it’s that simple.



What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Any media owners looking to get on the programmatic train, make their business more streamlined, or who’d like to optimize their sales.



How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our 16th year. Like the industry, the show has evolved a lot in that time. As the industry has been steadily growing we’ve seen more and more big companies coming in.

Likewise, the show has followed the same growth trajectory of the industry which has been great because we’re seeing more exciting booths and demos.

Having a more diverse ecosystem of attendees makes the show more dynamic!



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

DSE is a great place to see what’s been going on in the industry and what trends or new technologies are making a buzz. It’s also a good opportunity to catch up with friends at other booths.



What’s your favorite part of the week?

We are looking forward to the “DOOH strategy summit” happening on March 31st. The focus will be on current and future challenges and opportunities, such as measurement, audience & location data, how effective the medium is and how it’s included in media buyers’ planning. Our LATAM sales director Jose Delgado, will be on the global panel along with speakers from Billups, Seedooh and Hivestack.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.