Paris Office Block Now Features Gorgeous Digital Skylight

This is nicely done – a digital skylight in the lobby of an office block in Paris.

The content was designed and produced by ADMEMORI for AXA REIM SGP, the owners of 21 rue de Châteaudun.

The concept and design was by the architectural firm DTACCarchitects and the display tech up in that light cove is from FlexLedLight.

What I really like here is how the creative plays with the shape and doesn’t just steadily fill the content hole created by the architects.

