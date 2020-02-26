DSE 2020 Booth Preview: WTIwireless Offers Low-Cost Primary, Failover Connectivity

DSE Booth Preview: WTIwireless, Booth # 230

Why do show attendees need to put your booth on their Must See list?



WTIwireless is a leader in reliable 4G LTE wireless solutions and a low-cost provider of Verizon and AT&T data plans. At WTIwireless, we adapt with our clients’ changing business needs and pride ourselves in guiding them towards the best solutions.?

What is your big marketing message to attendees and what is it all about?

We offer low-cost primary and failover 4G LTE wireless solutions to keep your devices connected to the internet. We also offer a remote power switch which allows a device to be rebooted remotely.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed over the years?

This our 4th year at DSE and we have seen more and more companies moving from Traditional ISP connections to Wireless ISP connections to power their business.



What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Businesses who will benefit from keeping their digital signs and various devices connected to the internet.

What is your favorite part of DSE week?

We enjoy catching up with our current customers and solving problems for prospective clients.



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will be looking for companies who are interested in using our solution directly or companies who want to offer our product to their customers as an additional revenue stream or value-added-service.

Showing at DSE 2020? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.