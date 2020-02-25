Samsung Partners With HAVRION On IOT/Sensor Platform For Campus Safety

Samsung and one of its education-centric integrators have announced a partnership that pairs an IOT/sensor platform with the display giant’s CMS software application, MagicINFO.

HAVRION, which given a shared business address must be a spinout of a Miami-based UDT, says it is “dedicated to protecting life during emergency situations through the innovative use of technology and AI.”

In plain terms, that means software platform that works with IOT sensors, systems and AI to provide a messaging and alert system, tied to displays and other tech, for campuses.

“At HAVRION we are focused on enabling clients to use the Internet of Things (IOT) to detect the conditions in their environments that could impact the safety and security of students, staff, employees, or guests and provide simple, clear contextual information on what to do next,” says Daniel Rodriguez, who is the CTO of HAVRION, as well as UDT.

“We accomplish this by using our software and hardware technology to connect sensors to various communications platforms,” he adds. “MagicINFO from Samsung is a critical component to our solution. MagicINFO provides extensive enterprise digital signage management capabilities, but for us at Havrion it is also a platform. In our modern society, we are continuously presented with information on displays in every space we visit.”

“Strategic partnerships allow us to further strengthen our digital signage portfolio and tailor our products to each individual application,” says Harry Patz, SVP and GM of Samsung’s US Display business. “Equipping Samsung displays with the HAVRION solution enables us to offer increased safety to all of our customers and users. With this solution, we are helping make facilities in Education, Hospitality, Businesses, and other public and private spaces safer environments for all who walk through the doors.”

From the PR:

HAVRION’s solutions, from software integration platforms to microservices, offer IT administrators and property managers a seamless way to increase safety of their guests, students or patrons.

Connect by HAVRION is a modern software integration platform designed to interconnect an environment’s physical and digital assets to enable end-to-end detection and communication.

Protect by HAVRION is a series of micro-services designed to create dynamic evacuation routes driven by artificial intelligence working in tandem with security devices such as gunshot detectors and other environmental sensors.

It’s an interesting move. Campuses – education, healthcare or workplace – are big footprint places where communications and alert messaging can be very important. That might mean a gas leak or, unfortunately, an active shooter.

Certainly, the ability to tie into building or alerting systems is not unique, at all, to this partnership. But UDT already heavily uses MagicINFO when it does signage, so integrating this solution adds to the value proposition and benefit of customers using them. It also negates the need to bring in, install, learn, activate and manage a separate system.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.