Football Field-wide LED Screen Greets Arrivals At Kuala Lumpur’s Airport

This is a vast direct view LED display in the arrivals area of Kuala Lumpur’s international airport – the big Absen screen replacing 11 old backlights.

The screen is 96 meters wide by 4.2 meters high, and was put in by the media company VGI Airports.

A bank has already bought out the screen space for the next two years.

