DSE 2020 Booth Preview: NEXCOM To Show Range Of Industrial Computing Devices Tuned To Signage Needs

DSE 2020 Booth Preview: NEXCOM, Booth # 3240



Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

NEXCOM is a leading platform provider that is focused on exceptional customer service and utilizing the latest technology for its intelligent solution offerings. Applications include drive through systems, self-checkout, wayfinding, parking payment system, smart shelf, menu-board, passenger information system, casino gaming, and more.

What is your big marketing message to attendees and what is it all about?

NEXCOM is dedicated to enhancing the value of its customers’ businesses through industrial computing solutions, state-of-the-art digital signage technology, and customization services.



How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed over the years?

10+



What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

System integrators, software partners, installers, display manufacturers, and onsite service providers.



What is your favorite part of DSE week?

Meeting partners/customers and building lasting relationships.



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Potential partners and latest technology.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.