DSE 2020 Booth Preview: Adomni Showing How DOOH Networks Can Max Out Sold Inventory

DSE Booth Preview: Adomni, Booths 1118, M1



Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Adomni’s award-winning technology provides an easy to use, self-service online platform for digital screen owners to list their unsold advertising inventory for programmatic purchase and get incremental revenue.

What is your big marketing message to attendees and what is it all about?

Digital out of home is rapidly evolving and digital screen owners need to be programmatically connected to enable advertisers to purchase their screens. With mobile location data, a paradigm shift is happening, where digital out of home screens are now targetable and audiences reached are measurable.



How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed over the years?

This will be the fourth year.



What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Digital screen network operators or owners, as well as brands and agencies learning about digital out of home.



What is your favorite part of DSE week?

The Digital Out of Home Summit is very insightful



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

New digital screen technology



