DOOH Car-Topper Start-Up Halo Cars Acquired By Lyft

The ride share firm Lyft has acquired a small startup called Halo Cars, which puts digital OOH ad displays on top of drivers’ cars, providing a incremental revenue for willing drivers.

The ad startup – along with another one called Firefly – drafts off the well-established ad format of printed and more recently digital signs mounted atop taxis. Firefly started with rideshares but now also does cabs.

Axios reports that ride share companies want/need new ways to generate revenue. While these services are popular and pervasive, both Lyft and rival Uber lose a hell of a lot of money.

Reports Axios: Uber has been quietly testing a partnership with New York-based Cargo that gives it a cut of the advertising revenue.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.