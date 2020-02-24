Absen Says COVID-19 Crisis Not Affecting LED Product Availability Or Production

Chinese LED manufacturer Absen has taken the seemingly unusual step of pushing out an announcement designed to allay any concerns buyers may have about supplies of direct view module product in the midst of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation.

There are many, many reports coming out of the Asian tech press about production slowdowns or shutdowns because of labor shortages and travel restrictions.

But Absen, one of the major global players, says in a press statement that it has more than 5,000 sq. meters of LED in stock, and another 27,000 in active production, covering indoor, outdoor and rental displays.

The company says the stock comes from its manufacturing base in Huizhou (kinda north and east of Shenzhen), as well as in Absen’s European headquarters in Frankfurt, and via distributors.

The company also asserts:

After its most successful financial year to-date, achieving the #1 global export position for the 11th consecutive year, Absen is in a strong cashflow position and has doubled its inventory of stock and raw materials to alleviate any short-term supply chain risks.

Since well before the outbreak, Absen’s factory has been working at full capacity to meet high demand – with orders up in Europe by 128% when compared to the same period last year. Despite a 35% drop in attendance at ISE, leads were also up by 20% versus 2019. As a result, the company is in the best possible position to deal with the current situation

Tania Zhao, Managing Director of Absen Europe, said: “We would like to reassure our customers and the market that our company is in a very strong position. We have a vast array of products in stock, which can be shipped directly, or collected from our European warehouse in Germany or our regional distribution partners. Our priority is to ensure our customers and our partners continue to have access to the latest LED products.”

By 30th March 2020, Absen will have moved its European offices into larger premises, with a new warehouse that has the capacity to hold twice the amount of stock than the current one.

