DSE 2020 Booth Preview: NanoLumens’ LED Screens Offer Creativity, Reliability and Performance

DSE Booth Preview: NanoLumens, Booth # 1102

What is your big marketing message to attendees and what is it all about?

In the coming weeks leading up to the show, we’ll be announcing a range of exciting developments at the company, all of which bolster our ability to offer the market an uncompromising level of creativity, reliability, and performance.

We want attendees to know that NanoLumens takes our role as industry thought-leaders incredibly seriously and that we are eminently available not only as a source for technology solutions but also as a resource for industry members of any experience level to trust with their challenges.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed over the years?

NanoLumens has been attending DSE for around a decade at this point and this year we are excited to return as sponsors for the show! We will also be the closing leg of the DSE Guided Installation Tour, where we’ll welcome all intrepid attendees to our state-of-the-art 7,700 square-foot Las Vegas showroom for a networking lunch.

Throughout our many years enjoying the DSE show we’ve noticed that while the featured technologies and exhibitors have gotten more sophisticated, so too have the attendees. The floor of the show is filled with more experienced industry minds than ever before and as a provider that caters to this expert demographic we couldn’t be more pleased.



What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

The ideal NanoLumens customer is someone looking for a display solution that fits their specific needs rather than the generic needs of the market at large but perhaps paradoxically the ideal attendee engaging with us at DSE is someone curious not only about what our technology can do for them but what our company is doing for the industry.

We look forward to interacting with end-users, integrators, designers, architects, and other manufacturers to learn about their interests and expectations as well as to share our vision for where LED is going and where it can take us.



What is your favorite part of DSE week?

Our favorite part of DSE week is the opportunity to both witness and participate in the expansion and diversification of the industry we love. There have been great achievements in the industry over the past year and it’s great to be able to network with great minds. Of course, we would be remiss if we failed to mention our annual enjoyment of the 16:9 mixer as well, an event we’re always happy to sponsor.



When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be connecting with partners, clients, and industry influencers to develop a better understanding of where they see the industry going. While competitive the industry is tight knit and we all enjoy learning from each other.



Why do show attendees need to put your booth on their Must See list?

NanoLumens presence at DSE this year will be headlined by our sponsorship of the Content + Experience Theater and our participation as the closing leg of the DSE Guided Installation Tour.

The Content + Experience Theater at DSE will be one of the defining spaces for attendees this year and NanoLumens is thrilled to be a sponsor. This zone is located at the front of the exhibit hall and features a presentation stage where industry experts will lead thought-provoking workshops that get a bit more “Inside Baseball” than your typical show fare. Attendees will definitely want to stop by to enjoy a nice change from the traditional floor experience.

Attendees who swing through NanoLumens Las Vegas Showroom as part of the DSE Guided installation Tour will come away with a new understanding of what LED is capable of and how they themselves can take their place at the forefront of the industry.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.